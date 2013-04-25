BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
(Refiles to fix time element in headline) STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 1.19 percent to 19,406.85, its highest close since March 15, and the broader 50-share NSE index advanced 1.36 percent, to 5,916.30, its highest closing level since March 11, as expectations of a rate cut at the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy review continued to keep sentiment bullish. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.77 percent, triggered by a rebound in global commodity prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close at 54.38/39, snapping two sessions of losses, on hopes of renewed foreign fund inflows on the back of a buoyant stock market, which gained for a fourth straight session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps up at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus its close of 7.70/7.80 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.