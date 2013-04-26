STOCKS
The BSE index down 0.62 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.76 percent lower, led by declines in lenders such as
ICICI Bank on profit-taking after recent steep gains on rate-cut
hopes were seen as overdone ahead of the central bank's annual
policy review next week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.74 percent, recording a fifth weekly fall, as a
string of positive macroeconomic data and a respite in global
commodity prices in recent weeks are seen offering elbow-room to
the central bank to respond to growth concerns.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.3750/3850 per dollar compared with its close of 54.21/22 on
Thursday, dragged by month-end dollar demand from importers and
weak equities.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.95
percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent, little changed from
its Thursday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)