STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index up 0.52 percent at 19,387.50 and the broader
50-share NSE index 0.56 percent higher at 5,904.10, led by gains
in the country's largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever
Ltd and the largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd
after their profits beat market estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.76 percent, as dealers kept positions light on caution
ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Friday and on
resumption of supply.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.23/24 per
dollar versus 54.3750/3850 at its last close, helped by gains in
most regional shares and currencies, with traders remaining
hopeful of at least a 25 basis point cut in interest rates by
the central bank on May 3.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.93
percent and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with its
Friday close of 7.50/7.60 percent. It had ended at 7.00/7.10
percent in thin trading on Saturday.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)