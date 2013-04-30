STOCKS
The BSE index up 0.77 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.59 percent higher, led by gains in fast moving consumer
goods stocks after Unilever's offer to raise its stake in
India's Hindustan Unilever to up to 75 percent in a deal valued
around $5.4 billion.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bps) at 7.75 percent, with sentiment remaining cautious ahead
of the central bank's monetary policy on May 3.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.15/16 per
dollar from its close of 54.23/24 on Monday, helped by a risk-on
rally in global markets with gains in domestic shares also
providing a boost.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 6.93 percent
and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate unchanged at 7.55/7.60 percent as demand
stays firm in the second week of the reporting fortnight.
