STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.77 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.59 percent higher, led by gains in fast moving consumer goods stocks after Unilever's offer to raise its stake in India's Hindustan Unilever to up to 75 percent in a deal valued around $5.4 billion. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bps) at 7.75 percent, with sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on May 3. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.15/16 per dollar from its close of 54.23/24 on Monday, helped by a risk-on rally in global markets with gains in domestic shares also providing a boost. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 6.93 percent and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 7.55/7.60 percent as demand stays firm in the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)