STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.04 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.29 percent lower on profit-booking in banking stocks
ahead of the central bank's policy review later this week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bps) at 7.75 percent on buying as government cuts withholding
tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor investments
in government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per
dollar from its close of 54.23/24 on Monday on hopes of more
inflows as government cuts withholding on foreign investments in
government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bps at 6.92
percent and the one-year swap rate lower 1 bp at 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 versus 7.55/7.60 percent at
its previous close as demand stays firm in the second week of
the reporting fortnight.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)