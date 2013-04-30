STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares close at their highest in 1-1/2 months, with the BSE index up 0.6 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.44 percent higher, led by gains in Hindustan Unilever after its parent made a $5.4 billion offer to raise stake in it, while the finance minister's comments that tax residency certificate is enough proof of residency for tax purposes also helped. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.73 percent as the government cut withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor investments in government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt for a two-year period. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.80/81 per dollar, compared with its close of 54.23/24 on Monday, on hopes of more inflows as government cut withholding tax on foreign investments in rupee denominated government debt and corporate debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.90 percent and the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.25/8.35 percent versus 7.55/7.60 percent at its previous close as demand stays firm in the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)