STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gain, with the BSE index up 0.29 percent and
the broader 50-share NSE index 0.35 percent higher.
Rate-sensitives like State Bank of India and HDFC Ltd
lead.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.69 percent on lower crude and as the government cut
withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor
investments in government debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.75/76 per
dollar, compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on
continued hopes of more inflows as government cut withholding
tax on foreign investments in rupee denominated government debt
and corporate debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 6.86
percent and the one-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate eases to 7.55/7.60 percent versus
8.25/8.35 percent at its previous close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)