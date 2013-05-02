STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain, with the BSE index up 0.29 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.35 percent higher. Rate-sensitives like State Bank of India and HDFC Ltd lead. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.69 percent on lower crude and as the government cut withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor investments in government debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.75/76 per dollar, compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on continued hopes of more inflows as government cut withholding tax on foreign investments in rupee denominated government debt and corporate debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 6.86 percent and the one-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate eases to 7.55/7.60 percent versus 8.25/8.35 percent at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)