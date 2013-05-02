STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain, with the BSE index up 1.32 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 1.35 percent higher. Rate-sensitives like State Bank of India and HDFC Ltd lead. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.71 percent on lower crude prices and as the government cut withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investments in government debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.73/74 per dollar, compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on continued hopes of more inflows as the government cut withholding tax on foreign investments in rupee-denominated government debt and corporate debt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.87 percent and the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Tuesday close of 8.25/8.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)