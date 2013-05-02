STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gain, with the BSE index up 1.32 percent and
the broader 50-share NSE index 1.35 percent higher.
Rate-sensitives like State Bank of India and HDFC Ltd
lead.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.71 percent on lower crude prices and as the
government cut withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on
foreign investments in government debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.73/74 per
dollar, compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on
continued hopes of more inflows as the government cut
withholding tax on foreign investments in rupee-denominated
government debt and corporate debt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.87
percent and the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus Tuesday close
of 8.25/8.35 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)