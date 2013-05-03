STOCKS
India's main share index down 0.42 percent at 19,651.51
while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.49 percent lower at
5,970.15, on profit-taking as sentiment cautious ahead of the
central bank's annual monetary policy decision at 0530 GMT.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points (bps)
at 7.77 percent after a central bank report said room for
further monetary easing in this fiscal year was 'very limited',
denting hopes of a more dovish stance.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.95/96 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, following hawkish
comments by the central bank in its macro-report released late
on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.92
percent and the one-year swap rate also up 4 bps 7.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate unchanged at 7.45/7.50 percent.
