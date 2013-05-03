STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.42 percent at 19,651.51 while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.49 percent lower at 5,970.15, on profit-taking as sentiment cautious ahead of the central bank's annual monetary policy decision at 0530 GMT. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points (bps) at 7.77 percent after a central bank report said room for further monetary easing in this fiscal year was 'very limited', denting hopes of a more dovish stance. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, following hawkish comments by the central bank in its macro-report released late on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.92 percent and the one-year swap rate also up 4 bps 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 7.45/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)