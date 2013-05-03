STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share drops 0.81 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index is 0.92 percent lower, retreating from the
3-month high hit a day before, after the central bank cautioned
it has limited room for further monetary easing, overshadowing
the 25 basis point cut in key interest rates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.74 percent after the RBI cut interest rates but remained
cautious on further easing. Yields, however, retreated from the
intraday high of 7.81 percent on hopes that the central bank
will conduct more open market operations.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 53.935/945 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, as the central
bank disappointed markets with a hawkish tone in its annual
monetary policy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 6.89
percent and the one-year swap rate is flat at 7.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate is at 7.10/7.20 compared with the previous
close of 7.45/7.50 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)