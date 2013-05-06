STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.20 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.12 percent higher, tracking regional shares. Traders say the focus will now shift to the monsoon in the country and the flow of global funds after key central banks committed to an easy monetary policy. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.73 percent as the OMO announcement was largely discounted by the market, which was disappointed over the central bank's statement that there was little room for further policy easing. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 53.84/85 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.935/945, taking cues from firm Asian currencies trading versus the dollar. Senior dealer says equity flows expected in the coming days with Jet Airways selling stake to Etihad, Unilever's open offer for Indian unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 2 bps at 6.91 percent and the one-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent. It ended at 7.20/7.25 percent in illiquid trade on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)