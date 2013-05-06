STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.5 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.46 percent higher, closing near a three-month high hit on Thursday, led by gains in stocks beaten down earlier, such as Tata Consultancy Services, which rose on short covering, and metals firm Hindalco Industries , following copper's rally on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 7.75 percent as the OMO announcement was largely discounted by the market, which was disappointed over the central bank's statement that there was little room for further policy easing. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.175/185 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.935/945, logging a third session of fall, on dollar buying by state-run banks, likely to meet the government's defence purchase needs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 5 bps at 6.94 percent and the one-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent. It ended at 7.20/7.25 percent in illiquid trade on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)