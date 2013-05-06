STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index up 0.5 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index is 0.46 percent higher, closing near a
three-month high hit on Thursday, led by gains in stocks beaten
down earlier, such as Tata Consultancy Services, which
rose on short covering, and metals firm Hindalco Industries
, following copper's rally on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at
7.75 percent as the OMO announcement was largely discounted by
the market, which was disappointed over the central bank's
statement that there was little room for further policy easing.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.175/185 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.935/945, logging a third
session of fall, on dollar buying by state-run banks, likely to
meet the government's defence purchase needs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 5 bps at 6.94
percent and the one-year swap rate up 4 bps at 7.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate is at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with
Friday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent. It ended at 7.20/7.25
percent in illiquid trade on Saturday.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)