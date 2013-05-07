BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended up 1.1 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index was 1.2 percent higher, their highest close in three months as expectations for continued foreign buying, as part of a powerful rally in global equities, lifted blue chips such as ITC Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.74 percent on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt via open market operations after lenders borrowed more than 1 trillion rupees from it, signalling tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.135/145 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, as rumoured inflows related to a corporate deal helped offset dollar demand for defence-related purchases. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 6.95 percent and the one-year swap rate also up 1 bps at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Monday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.