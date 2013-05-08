STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.38 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.34 percent higher, on foreign institutional investor inflows and firm Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.73 percent on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt via open market operations to ease the tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.07/08 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.135/145, supported by strong Asian currencies and on rumoured inflows related to a corporate deal. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 6.96 percent and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.30/7.40 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)