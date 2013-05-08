STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ends up 0.51 percent at 19,990.18 points and the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.43 percent to 6,069.30 points to close at three-month highs as shares in mortgage lender HDFC Ltd hit a record high after an earnings beat. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points (bps) lower at 7.69 percent as investors hoped the central bank would continue to buy debt and provide some liquidity relief. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed marginally weaker at 54.16/17 versus its close of 54.135/145 as positive sentiment due to stronger Asian currencies and the euro was offset by choppy domestic shares and demand for the greenback from custodian banks and oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at 6.96 percent and the one-year swap rate ended steady at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)