STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.03 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index lower 0.04 percent on profit-booking after a 9 percent rise in the main index since mid-April. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.66 percent, a 33-month low, on hopes easier global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows into emerging markets and prompt the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates further. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.22/23 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies. Weak equities also weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate lower 2 bps at 6.94 percent and the one-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus 7.25/7.35 percent at Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)