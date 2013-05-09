US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.03 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index lower 0.04 percent on profit-booking after a 9 percent rise in the main index since mid-April. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.66 percent, a 33-month low, on hopes easier global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows into emerging markets and prompt the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates further. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.22/23 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies. Weak equities also weigh. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate lower 2 bps at 6.94 percent and the one-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus 7.25/7.35 percent at Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.