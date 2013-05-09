STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ends down 0.26 percent at 19,939.04 while the broader 50-share NSE index closed 0.32 percent lower at 6,050.15, snapping a three-session winning streak and retreating from three-month highs, as investors took profits in recent outperforming blue chips such as Reliance Industries and Sun Pharmaceutical. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 9 basis points (bps) at 7.60 percent, a 34-month low, on the back of strong foreign buying and on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt to ease tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.25/26 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil and gold companies while weak local shares also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends 6 bps lower at 6.90 percent and the one-year swap rate closes down 5 bps at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.25/7.35 percent, steady at its Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)