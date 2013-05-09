US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ends down 0.26 percent at 19,939.04 while the broader 50-share NSE index closed 0.32 percent lower at 6,050.15, snapping a three-session winning streak and retreating from three-month highs, as investors took profits in recent outperforming blue chips such as Reliance Industries and Sun Pharmaceutical. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 9 basis points (bps) at 7.60 percent, a 34-month low, on the back of strong foreign buying and on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt to ease tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.25/26 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil and gold companies while weak local shares also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends 6 bps lower at 6.90 percent and the one-year swap rate closes down 5 bps at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.25/7.35 percent, steady at its Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.