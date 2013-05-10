(Corrects release date for the consumer price index in the first paragraph. The date had also been reported incorrectly in earlier items.) STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index gains 0.23 percent to 19,986.85, while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.19 percent at 6,061.60, ahead of industrial output due around 0530 GMT and consumer price inflation data due on Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.62 percent, on mild profit-booking after dropping to a 34-month low on Thursday following a 15 bps drop over the last three sessions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.55/56 to the dollar, a more than three-week low, versus Thursday's close of 54.25/26 as broad dollar strength versus other major currencies hurts the local unit. The pair is expected to trade in a range of 54.45 to 54.72 during the day. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 6.90 percent and the one-year swap rate steady at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)