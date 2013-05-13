STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.49 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.46 percent lower, tracking weak regional shares which fell after sentiment was hit by selling in commodities triggered by a strong dollar. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.58 percent, on expectations of lower consumer price inflation, hopes of another round of bond purchase by the Reserve Bank of India this week and lower headline inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.94/95 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. Weak domestic shares also hurting the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 6.85 percent while the one-year swap rate steady at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus Friday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)