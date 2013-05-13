STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 0.49 percent while the broader
50-share NSE index 0.46 percent lower, tracking weak regional
shares which fell after sentiment was hit by selling in
commodities triggered by a strong dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.58 percent, on expectations of lower consumer price
inflation, hopes of another round of bond purchase by the
Reserve Bank of India this week and lower headline
inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.94/95 per dollar
versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, tracking broad gains in
the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. Weak
domestic shares also hurting the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 6.85
percent while the one-year swap rate steady at 7.19 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus Friday's
close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)