STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main share index down 1 percent while the broader
50-share NSE index 0.96 percent lower, tracking weak regional
shares which fell after sentiment was hit by selling in
commodities triggered by a strong dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.57 percent, after India's annual consumer price
inflation slowed for the second straight month in
April to 9.39 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 54.92/93 per dollar
versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, tracking broad gains in
the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. Weak
domestic shares also hurting the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.82
percent while the one-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.16 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus Friday's
close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)