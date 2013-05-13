STOCKS
India's main share index ended down 2.14 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index index retreated from a near 2-1/2
year high, closing 2.08 percent lower, as investors viewed a
recent four-week rally as excessive after data showed a jump in
the trade deficit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
7.58 percent, as investors awaited news about whether the
central bank would opt to buy bonds via open market operations
for a second consecutive week.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 54.73/74 per dollar
versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, recovering from a
two-month low it hit earlier in session after the central bank
said previously announced restrictions on gold imports would
apply immediately, leading to a big short-covering of positions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year swap rate ended up 1 bps each at 6.85
percent, and 7.20 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, flat from Friday's
close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)