STOCKS
India's main share index up 0.41 percent, while the broader
50-share NSE index index up 0.44 percent higher.
India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month
in April to 4.89 percent, a level seen as comfortable for the
central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a
flagging economy.
All markets rallied after the inflation data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at
7.54 percent.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 54.61/62 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 54.73/74.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year swap rate fall 6 bps each to 6.79
percent, and 7.14 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 from Monday's close of
7.25/7.30 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)