STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 2.01 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index also up 2.03 percent, with lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd gaining after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said he would take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) to 7.42 percent on Wednesday, after earlier falling as low as 7.35 percent, the lowest since Dec. 2, 2009. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.79/80 versus Tuesday's close of 54.81/82, on mixed cues from Asian currencies and strong domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate flat at 6.72 percent, and the one-year rate down 1 bps to 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, up from 7.25/7.35 percent at Tuesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)