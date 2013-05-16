STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.35 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index up 0.46 percent, tracking gains in other Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.44 percent, buoyed by positive sentiment in the market after headline inflation fell below 5 percent in April, intensifying rate cut hopes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.68/69 per dollar versus its close of 54.78/79 on Wednesday, tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 6.75 percent while the one-year rate flat at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)