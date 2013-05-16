STOCKS
India stocks give up some early gains by mid-session. The
main share index is up 0.25 percent, while the broader 50-share
NSE index is up 0.43 percent, tracking gains in other Asian
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.42 percent,
buoyed by positive sentiment in the market after headline
inflation fell below 5 percent in April, intensifying rate cut
hopes.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weakens to 54.85/54.86
versus its close of 54.78/79 on Wednesday, tracking the weak
Euro and choppy markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the one-year rate fall 1
basis point each to 6.74 percent and 7.09 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent compared with its
close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)