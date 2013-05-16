STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended up 0.17 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.38 percent, with the NSE index at a 2-1/2 year high, as lenders continued their rally on expectations of early rate cuts by the central bank, while four additions to the MSCI India index, including Wockhardt, also gained. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 7.39 percent on Thursday, on expectations of a rate cut as early as in June at the central bank's policy review, on the back of benign inflation data and the central bank chief's comments that it would taken into account in monetary policy decisions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at 54.7750/7850 versus 54.78/79 as gains in the domestic share market were offset by the euro's fall versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 bps down at 6.72 percent, the lowest since September 2011. The one-year rate was down 2 bp at 7.08 percent, the lowest since January 2011. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)