US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.04 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.07 percent, dragged lower by selling and pharma and banking shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.34 percent as sentiment bullish ahead of the sale of the new 10-year paper and as banks buy the current 10-year bond on hopes it will be an OMO paper and will fetch a good price because of the bullish sentiment in the market. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.94/95 per dollar versus its close of 54.7750/7850 tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian peers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.70 percent, while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared to 7.25/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.