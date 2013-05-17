(Corrects one-year swap rate to 7.09 from 7.10 in paragraph 4) STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ends up 0.19 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index ends up 0.28 percent, rising to new 2-1/2 year high as continued hopes for rate cuts bolstered sentiment for blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro, although some analysts warned the recent rally could be running out of steam. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.40 percent, snapping an eight-session winning streak, while the new 7.16 percent 10-year bonds also reeled after Standard & Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country's sovereign ratings. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 54.88/89 per dollar versus its close of 54.7750/7850, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian peers, but gains in domestic shares prevented a further fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended up 4 bps at 6.76 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 1 bp to 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed little changed at 7.20/7.30 percent compared with 7.25/7.35 percent on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)