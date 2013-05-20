STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index gains 0.68 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.59 percent up, tracking gains in Asian markets and as foreign investors continue buying local stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 7.42 percent and the new 10-year paper is 3 bps higher at 7.19 percent on continued selling after S&P's warning on possible rating downgrade to junk status. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.94/95 per dollar versus its close of 54.88/89 on Friday, dragged down by a weak euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate unchanged at 6.76 percent, while the 1-year rate 1 bp higher at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)