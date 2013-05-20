STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index gains 0.42 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.24 percent up, tracking gains in Asian markets and as foreign investors continue buying local stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield is unchanged at 7.40 percent and the new 10-year paper is 1 bp higher at 7.17 percent on continued selling after S&P's warning on a possible rating downgrade to junk status. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.02/03 per dollar versus its close of 54.88/89 on Friday, dragged down by a weak euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bp at 6.72 percent, while the 1-year rate 2 bp lower at 7.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)