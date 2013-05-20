(Refiles to amend phrasing under GOVERNMENT BONDS to make clear old 10-year bonds has gained for the ninth session in 10, not the new 10-year paper) STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.31 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.49 percent, retreating from near 2-1/2-year highs as investors book profits in rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank, while drugmakers fall on worries about the country's new drug pricing policy. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.34 percent for the ninth session in 10 on continued hopes that easing inflation would prompt the central bank to cut interest rates further and inject liquidity via open market operations, while the new 10-year paper unchanged at 7.16 percent RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.10/11 per dollar versus its close of 54.88/89 on Friday, to its lowest level in two-and-a-half months on Monday as heavy demand for the greenback from gold and oil importers along with choppy domestic shares weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.73 percent, while the 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)