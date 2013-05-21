STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.01 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.15 percent as markets consolidate after having rallied about 11 percent since mid-April on the back of strong foreign fund inflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.32 percent, after initially dropping to 7.31 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1, 2009. Strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unused debt limits on Monday and expectations of open market operations by the central bank is boosting demand for debt. The new 10-year paper down 2 bps at 7.14 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 55.03/04 per dollar compared with its previous close of 55.10/11 as dollar selling by exporters aids, while firmer Asian peers also underpin sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bps at 6.69 percent, while the 1-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.04 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with 7.25/7.35 percent at close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)