STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index falls 0.56 percent while the
broader NSE index is down 0.7 percent, hitting their
lowest close in a week as recent outperforming blue-chips such
as ITC fell on doubts about whether foreign investors
will continue their strong buying so far.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 7.35 percent after
hitting a nearly 3-1/2-year low earlier in the session as
concerns over the absence of an open market operation
announcement by the central bank prompted investors to cut their
long positions. The new 10-year paper steady at
7.16 Percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.41/42 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 55.10/11 to its lowest in
nearly six months on Tuesday, dragged by late falls in local
shares and import-related demand from a large private company.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 6.74
percent, after falling to 6.68 percent, its lowest since Sept.
12, 2011, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp up at 7.08 percent,
after falling to a low of 7.03 percent, its lowest since Jan. 5,
2011.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent compared with
7.25/7.35 percent at close on Monday.
