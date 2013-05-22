STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index 0.31 percent higher while the broader NSE index is up 0.24 percent, tracking gains in regional equities. Technology shares gain on a fall in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point at 7.38 percent, hurt by the absence of an open market operation announcement by the central bank this week. The new 10-year paper up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee falls to a new near 6-month low at 55.33. It is currently at 55.46/47 per dollar, versus its its previous close of 55.41/42 due to continued follow-on dollar buying. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 6.78 percent while the 1-year rate also 4 bps up at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with 7.20/7.30 percent at close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)