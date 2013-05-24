STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index inches up 0.05 percent while the
broader NSE index gains 0.26 percent, tracking mildly stronger
Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.33
percent, while the new 10-year paper down 3 bps
at 7.12 percent, as sentiment bullish ahead of the debt sale
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.55/56 per dollar
compared with Thursday's close of 55.59/60, as dollar sales from
foreign banks in the morning are sparking talk of inflows
related to Unilever's open offer for its India unit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.76 percent
while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.09 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, little above
Thursday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)