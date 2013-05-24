STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index inches up 0.15 percent while the
broader NSE index gains 0.28 percent, rebounding as Tata Steel
surged after its March-quarter operating profit beat analyst
estimates and as recently beaten-down blue-chips such as Larsen
& Toubro recovered.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.34
percent, while the new 10-year paper down 4 bps
at 7.11 percent, snapped a three-day losing streak to gain on
Friday as foreign fund buying of domestic debt and strong demand
at the government debt sale helped.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 55.63/64 per dollar
compared with Thursday's close of 55.59/60, extending its losing
streak to a third successive week, hurt by concerns about the
possibility of global fund flows pulling away and the country's
external deficit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.76 percent
while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.09 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.30/7.35 percent, little above
Thursday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)