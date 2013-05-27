STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index closes up 1.66 percent at 20,030.77
points while the broader NSE index gains 1.66 percent to
6,083.15 points to mark their second consecutive session of
gains as Reliance Industries surges after a significant gas
discovery, while Sun Pharma gains ahead of quarterly earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield ends flat at 7.34 percent after
easing in early trades, while the new 10-year paper
ends up 1 basis point at 7.12 percent. Dealers
are waiting to see whether RBI announces an OMO this week with
sentiment also cautious ahead of the GDP data on Friday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.5675/5775 per
dollar compared with Friday's close of 55.63/64, tracking gains
in domestic share market and broad losses in the dollar versus
major currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 6.77
percent while the one-year rate closes down 1 bp at 7.08
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ends at 7.30/7.35 percent, unchanged from
its Friday's close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)