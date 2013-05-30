STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.16 percent lower, heading for a second day of falls
ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts later in the
day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at
7.37 percent and the new 10-year bond 3 bps down
at 7.13 percent, largely driven by the sharp overnight drop in
crude prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 56.14/15 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 56.17/18 per dollar, helped
by gains in regional currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.85
percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.12
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its
previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)