STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index ends up 0.34 percent at 20,215.40 points and the broader NSE index closes 0.32 percent higher at 6,124.05 points, gaining in a volatile session marked by the expiry of May derivatives, buoyed by gains in auto stocks such as Tata Motors and M&M, which posted market beating quarterly earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points (bps) at 7.44 percent and the new 10-year bond 3 bps higher at 7.19 percent, rising for a third session to a two-week high, after the central bank chief says retail inflation remains high, denting growing expectations of a June rate cut. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hits new 10-month low of 56.39 before closing at 56.38/39 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 56.17/18 per dollar, as the central bank chief's comments on inflation still being high and concerns over the current account gap dents rate cut hopes. Earlier heavy dollar demand from oil and defence firms also weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 3 bp at 6.90 percent, while the one-year swap rate closes 4 bps higher at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 6.70/6.80 percent, down from its previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)