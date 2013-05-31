STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index down 0.87 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.97 percent lower, as rate-cut hopes dented after Reserve
Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments on inflation.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.45
percent after rising to 7.49 percent in early trades. The new
10-year bond 2 bps higher at 7.21 percent, after
the central bank chief said retail inflation remains high,
denting growing expectations of a rate cut at the bank's June
review. Dealers now await the March-quarter GDP data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee hit an 11-month low of 56.60
per U.S. dollar as hopes of a rate cut in June reduce after the
RBI governor's inflation comments. The pair is at 56.46/47
versus Thursday's close of 56.38/39.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)