STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index down 1.24 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.3 percent lower, as rate-cut hopes dashed after the
economy grew in line with forecasts in the March quarter.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The old 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.46
percent. The new 10-year bond 3 bps higher at
7.22 percent, after January-March GDP data dashed rate-cut
hopes.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee hit an 11-month low of 56.60
per U.S. dollar as hopes of a rate cut in June reduce after the
RBI governor's inflation comments and after the economy in
January-March grew in line with forecasts. The pair is at
56.55/56 versus Thursday's close of 56.38/39.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.14/7.15 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)