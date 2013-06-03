STOCKS
India's main BSE index drops 0.5 percent and the broader NSE
index is down 0.51 percent. Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
fall 3 percent after the automaker's sales declined
14.4 percent in May compared with a year earlier.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The new benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at
7.23 percent, as global crude oil prices fell sharply. The old
10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 7.43
percent.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.59/60 versus
Friday's close of 56.4950/5050, tracking losses in domestic
shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.93 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)