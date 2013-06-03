STOCKS
India's main BSE index drops 0.76 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.78 percent, marking their lowest close in
nearly a month, as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
dropped on reports of its talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB, while
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slumped after sales declined
14.4 percent in May.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The new benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at
7.24 percent, after touching a low of 7.21 percent during the
session, tailing crude oil prices that recovered after a sharp
drop earlier in the day.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 56.76/77 versus Friday's
close of 56.4950/5050, weakening for a fifth straight session
weighed down by losses in domestic shares and on continued
growth concerns as investors pare back expectations for central
bank rate cuts next month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 basis points (bps) up at
6.96 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.19
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)