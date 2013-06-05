STOCKS
India's main BSE index down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.43 percent lower, heading towards their fourth
consecutive session of falls, tailing weak regional shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at
7.20 percent, largely on the back of rising crude oil prices and
heavy selling on Tuesday by state-run banks.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 56.36/37 per dollar,
stronger than Tuesday's close of 56.44/45 after the government
and the central bank's steps to support the unit on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 6.90 percent,
while the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.35
percent from its last close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)