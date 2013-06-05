STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index closed up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.07 percent, snapping three days of losses as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained after Sweden's Meda denied it was in talks to sell itself, while Larsen & Toubro advanced after winning a major gas project in Saudi Arabia. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.21 percent, tracking rising oil prices and as investors booked profits ahead of economic data next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 56.7250/7350 per dollar, hurt by heavy dollar buying by importers, particularly in the oil sector, and weakness in the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 3 basis points to 6.91 percent, while the one-year swap rate is 2 bps higher at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)