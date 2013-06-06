STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.70 percent and the broader NSE index 7.65 percent lower, tracking a sharp fall in other Asian markets which slipped to fresh 2013 lows as growing uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year kept markets on edge. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent, but upside seen capped ahead of the upcoming open market purchase of bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.98/99 per dollar compared with previous close of 56.7250/7350 as dollar demand from oil importers and weak domestic shares hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.89 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with 7.25/7.30 percent at previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)