STOCKS
India's main BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.2 percent lower, tracking losses in other Asian share
markets ahead of the U.S. payroll data later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.20 percent, ahead of the open market operation and debt sale
later in the day.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 56.79/80 per dollar
compared with 56.84/85 per dollar on Thursday, tracking broad
losses in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.87 percent,
while the one-year swap also 1 bp lower at 7.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent.
