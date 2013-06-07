STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index fell 0.46 percent and the broader NSE
index closed 0.68 percent lower, to mark their lowest close in
almost a month as sustained fears that a weakening rupee would
lead foreign investors to pare positions hit blue chips such as
HDFC Bank Ltd.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at
7.24 percent, as a falling rupee and continued guard from the
central bank chief on inflation further clouded hopes of a rate
cut at the June monetary review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 57.06/07 per dollar
compared with 56.84/85 on Thursday and was at a striking
distance of an all-time low but dollar selling by some exporters
and state-run banks helped the unit recover some ground.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.92 percent,
while the one-year swap higher 1 bp at 7.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent, versus
Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)