STOCKS
-----------------------
India's main BSE index down 0.32 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.35 percent lower, tracking the fall in the rupee
however, while exporters gain on the back of the rupee weakness.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.28 percent, but
a fall in the rupee to record lows may hurt later in the
session. Traders will await the factory output and inflation
data ahead of the central bank's review next week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 58.43/44 per
dollar compared with Monday's close of 58.15/16, tracking weak
Asian peers and losses in domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.04
percent, while the one-year swap steady at 7.23 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.30/7.35
percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)