STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares at their lowest close in more than 1-1/2
months with the main BSE index down 1.53 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.52 percent lower, as the rupee tumbled to a record
low, continuing to hit lenders such as ICICI Bank on dashed rate
cut hopes.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.30
percent, as foreign investors continued to sell local debt with
the rupee sliding to a record low and as U.S. Treasury yields
hitting their highest in more than a year, reducing the
differential with domestic debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 58.39/40
per dollar, after striking 58.98 per dollar at its weakest
during the session. The unit closed at 58.15/16 on Monday.
Suspected central bank intervention hauled the rupee off a
record low struck on Tuesday afternoon, reassuring a market
worried over the Reserve Bank of India's earlier inaction as the
currency's fall gathered pace.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.03 percent,
while the one-year swap up 1 basis point at 7.24 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, versus
Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)